10/10 If You Can Spot Shah Rukh Khan In Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday Post For Chunky Panday

Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

Our Monday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar, who has been trending for his shirtless photo since Sunday, made a special appearance in Sanjay Kapoor's birthday wish for Chunky Panday. The actor turned 60 today and to wish him, his family and friends shared special posts for him on Instagram. Among all the wishes, Sanjay Kapoor's caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan fans. In the first few clicks, we see Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey with their families.

Cut to the fifth image, a dashing Shah Rukh Khan is seen posing with Chunky, Sanjay and others – all of them wearing similar looking outfits. The image is from Shah Rukh and Gauri's New Year's party in 2020 (more on that later).

Fans were quick to spot the Raees actor in the birthday album, which also features Arbaaz Khan, Mohit Marwah and renowned cricketers like former India pacer Zaheer Khan, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram and speedster Shoaib Akhtar in another throwback photo.

The last picture of the album is from Chunky Panday's 60th birthday party. Wishing the actor, Sanjay Kapoor wrote: “Happy 60th Chunky, you don't look a day older than 60 (laughing icons). To all the good times and beautiful memories.

Take a look at the post here:

The photo with Shah Rukh Khan in the frame is from 2020, when he and Gauri hosted an intimate get-together for family and friends on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, check out more pictures from Chunky Panday's birthday celebrations here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Panday have been friends for over 30 years now.



