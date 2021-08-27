Sunny Kaushal And Sahher Bambba Collaborate For The First Time For Love Song Ishq Main

Sunny Kaushal and Sahher Bambba in Ishq Mein.

Hindi film industry's two young and loveable actors Sunny Kaushal and Sahher Bambba come together for the first time ever in Bhushan Kumar's T-Series new single Ishq Mein. A love song composed by Meet Bros with vocals by Sachet Tandon and lyrics by Kumaar, the song is filled with passion and angst that promises to grip audiences right till the very end.

A song from the beautiful qawwali space with a twist of rock, Ishq Mein definitely has something different to offer its audiences. Directed by Be2gether, the music video starring popular actors Sunny Kaushal and Sahher Bambba takes you through different emotions of love - romance, insecurity, jealousy and heartbreak.

Both the actors completely get into their intense characters and will feature in never-seen-before avatars, which will be a treat for their fans.

Says Sunny Kaushal, "After receiving so much love on my previous songs I was really kicked about something this exciting. When I heard 'Ishq Mein', I liked it instantly. Sachet's voice just touches your heart and I was ecstatic to share the screen with Sahher. I hope audiences like our onscreen chemistry."

Adds Sahher Bambba, "This is my first music video and I couldn't have found a better song about the ups and downs of love than Ishq Mein. I hope audiences love watching Sunny and me in this track. We had a lot of fun shooting this song together and working with T-Series was a dream come true."

Say composers Meet Bros, "Love is a feeling that completely consumes you and that is what we have tried to capture in 'Ishq Mein'. Hope audiences enjoy this one."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Ishq Mein. Composed by Meet Bros with vocals by Sachet Tandon, the love song will be out on 2nd September on T-Series' YouTube channel.

