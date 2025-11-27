<i>Tere Ishq Mein</i> Advance Bookings: Eyes Double-Digit Opening, Says Trade Expert

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishq Mein will release in theatres tomorrow. The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Anand L Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The trailer of the film hints at a toxic love story, with Dhanush portraying a reckless character, starkly opposite to what he played in Atrangi Re. All eyes are on the film's box office numbers as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, made a whopping Rs 112 crore in October. Both films are based on the theme of a toxic lover.

What the Advance Numbers Say

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold tickets worth Rs 5.87 crore for the opening day. The number includes block bookings. The film is releasing in two languages – Hindi and Tamil. In Hindi, the film sold tickets worth Rs 2.81 crore. In Tamil, the figure is Rs 1.38 crore. In total, the film has sold tickets worth Rs 2.95 crore in India. In Hindi, it has secured 10,774 shows and in Tamil 595 shows.

What Trade Expert Says

Trade expert Taran Adarsh is quite hopeful about the film's performance. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "The teaser and trailer are quite promising. I am really hopeful about the film."

Asked about its opening day numbers, Adarsh said, "My estimation is it might fetch Rs 12 crore or more from the opening day itself."

Asked if the toxic lover leitmotif, which brought golden luck to the film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, might work this time as well, Adarsh said, "Yes, it should."

Trailer of Tere Ishq Mein

The trailer of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film stirred quite a storm on social media. It opens with the haldi ceremony of a bride-to-be, played by Kriti Sanon. Bruised and wounded, Dhanush walks onto the scene and the ambience of festivity changes into somberness.

Dhanush pours water from the Ganges on Kriti Sanon with a killer dialogue, "Nayi jeevan shuru karne se pehle purana paap toh dhole" (Before you start your new life, please cleanse your old sins).

The trailer then switches back to moments of a passionate yet destructive love story between Kriti and Dhanush. One finds solace in alcohol, and the other in violence.

Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav wrote the screenplay. Prakash Raj also plays a pivotal role in the film.