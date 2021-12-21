Inside Dance Meri Rani Launch With Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa And Others

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa and others at Dance Meri Rani launch

The wait is finally over as Bhushan Kumar's Dance Meri Rani designed by Bosco Leslie Martis and starring Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi launched earlier today. The track that broke the internet today at 12.21 on the 21st December, has already garened close to 3 million views in less than 12 hours since it's release. The most anticipated dance song of the year arrived at the right time and the team, including Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi, Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan and Krishan Kumar launched the track with much fanfare at an intimate and fun affair in the Mumbai suburbs. Also present at the event, albeit virtually, was director Bosco Leslie Martis who joined the team on video.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi brings you a new flavour with Afro beats in Dance Meri Rani, while Rashmi Virag has written uber cool lyrics. Zahrah S Khan, who last sang Nora Fatehi's hit Kusu Kusu has also lent her vocals to the track headlined by Guru Randhawa.

Interestingly, Nora Fatehi turns mermaid on screen for the first time in her career and also dons gorgeous avatars from an Afro goddess to a diamond studded look. As a special treat to the guests, Nora's customized mermaid outfit hand-made by celebrated artist Jonathon Mario of La Sirena was also kept on display.

