Divya Khosla Kumar On Why Her Role In Satyameva Jayate 2 Was 'Tough'

Divya Khosla Kumar in Satyameva Jayate 2.

Highlights The film is slated to release on November 25

The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri

The film stars John Abraham in the lead role

Divya Khosla Kumar is all geared up for her next release, Satyameva Jayate 2. The actress has been out and about in the city promoting the much awaited release along with her co-star John Abraham. Divya is said to play the role of a strong and empowered woman in the film who is a politician and a doting wife. Word is that her strong character will resonate with women from all over. The talented actress is said to have undergone intense preparation to get into the skin of her character under the guidance of her director, Milap Zaveri.

"Milap had briefed me that my character is to portray the strong and empowered woman of today's generation who maintains the ideal work-life balance and stands for what's right. I had studied several iconic films such as Aandhi to understand how to portray my role to the best of my ability.

"It especially was tough for me to get into character as I had to put on weight for my role. I am so glad to have got this chance to showcase a new side of me and I hope the audience will enjoy my work in Satyameva Jayate 2 says Divya.

Previously there have been several Bollywood actresses who have played the roles of politicians such as Richa Chadda in Madam Chief Minister, Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi and Suchitra Sen in Aandhi and now the talented Divya joins the list.

The film is all set to release on November 25 and going by the trailer, we are sure that Divya Khosla Kumar is going to shine like the brightest star in it.

