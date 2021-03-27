Bhushan Kumar's Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha: Jubin Nautiyal, Abhishek Singh, Samreen Kaur's New Song

Jubin Nautiyal, Abhishek Singh, Samreen Kaur in stills from Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha

Highlights "My first passion will always be music," said Jubin

"Shooting 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' was challenging," he added

'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' is directed by Ashish Panda

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is on a career high having delivered the most hit songs last year. After 'Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du' crossing 90 million views on YouTube and 'Lut Gaye' inching towards the 300 million mark, the singer is back with another special single under the T-Series banner 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha'.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the track composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir is all about the complexities of love and the pain of parting.

Talking about his experience of filming the song, Jubin Nautiyal says, "My first passion will always be music but shooting for music videos is fun and a different experience too. Shooting 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' was challenging because of the extreme weather but the locations explored, the story and emotion behind it is beautifully captured. We hope the audiences enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed making it' big love to my director Ashish panda ,as this is our 4th song together and we have created magic again.

Shot at the stunning Gulmarg, 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' directed by Ashish Panda features Jubin Nautiyal, Abhishek Singh and Samreen Kaur and tells a heart-wrenching tale that will leave you in tears.

While Jubin last featured in his single 'Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du' where he essayed the role of a filmmaker, he is all set to push the envelope performance-wise in 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha'.

The artist gets raw and real in the melancholic track, conveying emotions not just through his vocals but also his expressions and body language in the track also featuring Abhishek Singh. Interestingly, Abhishek Singh is the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police who followed his passion for acting and has always chosen to be part of interesting stories.

With breathe taking visuals, soulful music and power packed performances, 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' has blockbuster written all over it.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Jubin Nautiyal's 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha'. The song will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on the 31st March, 2021.