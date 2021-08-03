'Space Girl': Sussanne Khan's Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni Comments On Her Jaw-Dropping Workout

Sussanne Khan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan, who every now and then gives us major fitness goals, posted a video of herself working out on Tuesday afternoon and got an adorable reaction from her rumoured boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni. In the video, Sussanne Khan can be seen acing box jump workout. And do you know the secret behind her "consistency" with her workout? It's "motivate, elevate, demonstrate and then resonate," Sussanne wrote in the caption. She added hashtags like #tryingtostayconsistent #thejumpboxmorning and #comeasuare. Reacting to her post, her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni commented: "Space girl," to which Sussanne adorably replied: "Absolutely" and added a smiling face with hearts emoji to her comment.

Check out Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Sussanne's reply to Arslan's comment on her post.

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali and her friends like Preity Zinta, Disha Patani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sonal Chauhan and Ronit Roy were also all praise for her workout video. Here's what they commented:

Screenshot of celebs' comments on Sussanne's post.

Now see Sussanne Khan's jaw-dropping box jump workout video here:

For Sussanne Khan, "the perfect exercise form is a myth." The designer, last month, posted a clip of herself practicing push-ups and she wrote: "The perfect exercise form is a myth.. sometimes you might not be there... our job is to keep trying. Relentless. My push-ups definitely need more work... and so I continue to keep at it."

Meanwhile, check out some more workout videos of Sussanne Khan:

Sussanne Khan, a renowned interior decorator, was married to actor Hrithik Roshan. The duo are parents to two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan divorced in 2014, however, they are still good friends.