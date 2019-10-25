'Sorry Not Sorry,' Anil Kapoor Has 'No Bad Photo Angles.' Here's Proof

Anil Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Highlights Rhea Kapoor loved her father's swagger Anil Kapoor shared BTS pictures from Pagalpanti promotions Anil Kapoor has also signed up for Malang and Takht

Anil Kapoor, currently on Pagalpanti promotional duty, shared several pictures of himself all set to join his team on social media with a quirky caption, which will make you ROFL till the end of the day. "When you have no bad photo angles #sorrynotsorry #Pagalpanti," Anil Kapoor wrote. Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor loved her father's swagger and shared heart emoticons in the comments thread. Shanoo Sharma, the casting director of several Yash Raj Films projects, commented, "I wanna be your official photographer! It's my next job!" Of course, Anil Kapoor's Instafan found the post, "Jhakaas."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's LOL post here:

Anil Kapoor is quite hilarious on Instagram and he has posted many pictures of himself with funny captions earlier too. Anil Kapoor once posted pictures from a photoshoot and wrote, "I could add some deep quote here but let's be honest I just wanted to post some good looking pictures of myself. #loveyourself #Iammyownmotivation."

Or when he warned others to 'not to mess with the birthday boy' by sharing his 'bring me cake and nobody gets hurt face' look:

Keep the posts coming, Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor is currently looking forward to the release of the aforementioned film Pagalpanti, in which he co-stars with John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela. Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee, is the story of three nobodies who decide to fool two gangsters to become rich.

Watch the trailer of Pagalpanti:

Pagalpanti aside, Anil Kapoor also has Malang and Takht in his kitty.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.