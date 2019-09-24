Anil Kapoor Like You've Never Seen Him Before. See Throwback Pic

Anil Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor)

It is difficult to recognise Anil Kapoor sans his signature moustache in the throwback picture shared by the actor on his Twitter profile, on Tuesday. The 62-year-old actor, who has a treasure trove of throwback pictures, shared yet another one from his collection. In the photograph, a young Anil Kapoor can be seen dressed in a shirt and a pair of denims. The Naayak actor did not reveal when or where the picture was taken. However, he did add an interesting caption to his post. "Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!" Anil Kapoor wrote. Anil Kapoor signed off the post with an inspirational note and he tweeted: "Hard work, confidence and taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can't."

Check out Anil Kapoor's throwback picture here:

Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!

Hard work, confidence & taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can't



Nath Gupta pic.twitter.com/gCvNQLlZ5z — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

The pages of Anil Kapoor's Instagram diary are filled with memories from the past. Earlier this year, the actor shared a priceless throwback picture from his childhood days. ICYMI, here's the post that we are talking about:

How can we forget the throwback picture, in which the actor talked about how the 1983 film Woh Saat Din changed his life. "I had been working ...Struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and Woh Saat Din was that chance! A life changing moment and role. Since then it's all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do," he tweeted.

From 1977 to 1983 I had been working ...struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and #Woh7Din was that chance! A life changing moment & role! And since then it's all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do! https://t.co/XEBwYOP8t7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019

On the professional front, Total Dhamaal remains Anil Kapoor's last film. He will next be seen in Malang, Pagalpanti and Takht.

