Sooryavanshi - 'Don't Record': Akshay Kumar And Rohit Shetty Shout As Katrina Kaif Shows Their 'Excitement' Level In ROFL Clip

And the award for the most sarcastic actress goes to...wait for it...Katrina Kaif. The Sooryavanshi star, on Sunday, showed us how "excited" her co-actor Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty are on their first day of promotions of their film together and her post will make you ROFL. Katrina shared a clip in the morning, in which "tired" Akshay Kumar can be seen resting with his eyes closed and head on Rohit Shetty's lap as the duo sit by a window. "Guys, this is the first day of promotion of Sooryavanshi and I have never seen Rohit sir and Akshay so excited. They are full of energy, like haaaa (shouting), so excited. I mean just look at them," says Katrina Kaif sarcastically in the clip and moves the camera towards Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

As soon as Rohit Shetty notices that the actress is recording a video of them, he hilariously tells her: "Don't record this clip" and then wakes Akshay Kumar up saying: "She is recording a clip."

Akshay quickly gets up and sits straight, asking Katrina to stop the recording: "Don't record, what's wrong with you!"

To this, Katrina Kaif hilariously replies: "Are if you wake up at 5 in the morning then you are going to feel tired no." Her reply leaves Rohit Shetty in splits.

Akshay Kumar still insists she stop the recording. "Katrina, don't record. Doesn't look nice, we have a reputation," he hilariously tells her as he gets up with Rohit Shetty and starts moving forward. "What is wrong with you... don't record man, get out!" he jokingly shouts as he stumbles over something and falls on the floor. Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty burst into laughter. The director then helps Akshay Kumar to get up and they run away from Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the ROFL clip on Instagram, Katrina Kaif wrote: "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi November 5th."

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty started promoting Sooryavanshi together, which will open in theatres on November 5, on Sunday. They will be joined by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who have special appearances in the movie and who have featured in previous films of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, on several occasions.

A couple of days ago, Akshay Kumar shared an ROFL video of himself and Ranveer Singh from the sets of Sooryavanshi and wrote: "Here's Ranveer Singh's and my #AilaReAillaaStep. Put your best, crazy dance foot forward and show me yours. Warning: Getting this step wrong can be harmful for future planning." Watch the clip here:

The first track of Sooryavanshi titled Aila Re AilLaa released on Thursday.