Akshay Kumar And Ranveer Singh Just Can't Stop Dancing To This Track. See Viral Video

Is there anything better than Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh dancing together? We were not even over the track Aila Re Aillaa from their film Sooryavanshi which released on Thursday and the actors shared a new video from the sets of the film. In the BTS video, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing to the track Aila Re Aillaa and they did Akshay's hook step from the track. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Here's Ranveer Singh's and my Aila Re Aillaa step. Put your best, crazy dance foot forward and show me yours. Warning: Getting this step wrong can be harmful for future planning."

The track has been sung by Daler Mehndi and the music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and the new lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. The song originally, was composed by Pritam and written by Nitin Raikwar for the film Khatta Meetha.

Akshay Kumar has a super busy schedule in 2021. Earlier this year, the actor shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will soon star in Bachchan Pandey. He will also feature in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor announced two new projects last year - Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the 2019 hit Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor has a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors. He also awaits the release of '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.