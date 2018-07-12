Soorma Preview: Diljit Dosanjh Drag Flicks Sandeep Singh Biopic To The Theatres

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Soorma (courtesy YouTube)

"Oh yes, it's a big responsibility. That's why we worked really hard and gave it our best," actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh told NDTV when he was asked about portraying hockey legend Sandeep Singh in the biopic Soorma. Diljit is all set to enthral the audience with his performance as Sandeep 'Flicker' Singh in the Shaad Ali-directed movie, which hits screens tomorrow. The much-awaited film is a biopic on hockey champion Sandeep Singh, who made an epic return to the game after he was paralysed waist-down following an unfortunate incident - Sandeep Singh was shot on his way to join the Indian team leaving for the hockey world cup in 2006. Sandeep Singh captained the Indian hockey team between 2009 and 2010.







Diljit Dosanjh trained with the very man himself whenever he was free from shoot, to perfect his role in the film. "Sandeep sir himself taught me hockey, before the shoot and during the shoot. He was a part of this journey right from the start to the end," he told NDTV in an interview.





T 2848 - To SOORMA , my best wishes .. to the director and friend Shaad; to my colleague Taapsee; to a bright talent and admirer of Diljit ..https://t.co/zUGFbLu9aQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 26, 2018

Diljit also assigns the entire credit for the similarity between his onscreen look and the real-life Sandeep Singh to the director: "Shaadi Ali our director, worked hard to give me the right look. A lot of people are talking about the look, I would give all the credit for that to Shaad sir." Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad bedi and Vijay Raaz in significant roles. Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also mighty impressed with Soorma and has become a self-proclaimed fan of Diljit Dosanjh!



