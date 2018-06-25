Soorma Anthem Is A Shout Out To The Inner-Warrior In Us

After the soothing track Ishq Di Baajiyan, the makers of Soorma released another sound track from the film. The power-packed song titled Soorma Anthem dropped on Monday afternoon and it has already booked a spot in the trends list. The 3 minute-video showcases all the aspects of hockey player Sandeep Singh's life, played by Diljit Dosanjh. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the anthem will definitely give the viewers goosebumps. The anthem is not merely a depiction of the hockey player's life but it also is a shout-out to the warrior in us. The intense music has been composed by music director trio Shankar, Ehsan and Loy and the hard-hitting lyrics are by veteran lyricist Gulzar. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the anthem is pretty viral already, keeping into consideration the fact that it has over 32,000 views and over 3,000 likes on YouTube.
Highlights
- Diljit Dosanjh inspire us as 'Soorma' Sandeep Singh
- It received over 33,000 views on YouTube in a few hours
- Soorma will release on July 13
Check out the Soorma Anthem here:
The film's trailer released over two weeks back, alongside Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. However, despite the competition, Soorma trailer fetched over 12 million views on YouTube.
Take a look at Soorma here:
CommentsSoorma traces the life of legendary hockey player and former captain of the Indian hockey team, Sandeep Singh, who was paralysed after he was shot in the back when he was en route to join the Indian team leaving for the Hockey World Cup. He overcame all obstacles and made a comeback to the game. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.
Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma will hit the screens on July 13.