Soorma Box Office Collection Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh's Film 'Rock Steady,' Earns Rs 17.79 Crore

Soorma collected Rs 1.94 crore on Day 5

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 18, 2018 13:55 IST
Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Soorma(Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Soorma is biopic based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh
  2. Soorma released with Ant-Man And The Wasp
  3. Soorma also stars Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu

Diljit Dosanjh's sports biopic Soorma, which released last Friday has collected Rs 17.79 crore so far, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Shaad Ali-directed film continues to be "rock steady" at the box office and it's Day 5 collection stands at Rs 1.94 crore. "Soorma is rock steady. Friday Rs 3.20 crore, Saturday Rs 5.05 crore, Sunday Rs 5.60 crore, Monday Rs 2 crore, Tuesday Rs 1.94 crore. Total: Rs 17.79 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Soorma is a biopic based on the life of star drag-flicker Sandeep Singh, who was the captain of the Indian hockey team. The film also stars Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Here is the box office report of Soorma.
 

 


Soorma released with Marvel's Ant-Man And The Wasp last Friday and the latter is evidently doing a better business. Ant-Man And The Wasp's gross box office collection is over Rs 24 crore. The 20th Marvel film is the first release after Avengers: Infinity War, which did wonders at the box office. The film is set before the events that occur in Avengers: Infinity War. Directed by Peyton Reed, the film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly Michael, Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Pena and Hannah John-Kamen.

Soorma has performed well so far but it will be interesting to see how the film fares at the box office after Dhadak releases this Friday. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, the film is the Marathi remake of blockbuster film Sairat.

 

