Ant-Man And The Wasp Box Office Collection Day 3: Marvel Film Makes Almost 25 Crore In Weekend 1 In India

A still from Ant-Man And The Wasp (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Marvel's Ant-Man And The Wasp, which showed "good trend" after it released on Friday, collected Rs 6.80 crore on Day 3, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. Ant-Man And The Wasp's gross box office collection now stands at Rs 24.74 crore. "2018 has proved to be a great year for Hollywood and Ant-Man And The Wasp is the latest franchise that has worked. Showed good trending, although growth on Day 3 was missing. Friday Rs 5.50 crore, Sat Rs 7 crore, Sun Rs 6.80 crore. Total: Rs 19.30 crore Nett box office collection... Gross box office collection: Rs 24.74 crore. India business," Taran Adarsh wrote.



2018 has proved a great year for Hollywood and #AntManAndTheWasp is the latest franchise that has worked... Showed GOOD TRENDING, although growth on Day 3 was missing... Fri 5.50 cr, Sat 7 cr, Sun 6.80 cr. Total: Rs 19.30 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: Rs 24.74 cr... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2018



Here is Ant-Man And The Wasp's box office report:

Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India... #AntManAndTheWasp springs a surprise... Packs a SOLID PUNCH on Day 1... Fri Rs 5.50 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: Rs 7.05 cr... India biz... All languages. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2018

#AntManAndTheWasp witnessed AMPLE GROWTH on Sat... Growth on Sat [vis-a-vis Fri]: 27.27%... Fri 5.50 cr, Sat 7 cr. Total: Rs 12.50 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: Rs 16.02 cr... India biz... All languages. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018



Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man And The Wasp stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/ Wasp. The sequel to 2015's Ant-Man also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, Hannah John-Kamen, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne. Ant-Man And The Wasp is the first Marvel film after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, which did wonders at the box office. The film is set before the events that occur in Avengers: Infinity War.



Ant-Man And The Wasp released with sports biopic Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh. The Marvel film has outperformed the Shaad Ali-directed film, which is based on the life of Indian Hockey player Sandeep Singh. Ant-Man And The Wasp has scored above Rs 24 crore while Soorma collected Rs 13.85 crore.