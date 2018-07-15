Ant-Man And The Wasp Box Office Collection Day 2: The Marvel Film Earns Rs 16.02 Crore

Ant-Man And The Wasp Box Office Collection: The film has shown "ample growth" on Day 2

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 15, 2018 18:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ant-Man And The Wasp Box Office Collection Day 2: The Marvel Film Earns Rs 16.02 Crore

A still from Ant-Man And The Wasp (Courtesy taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ant-Man And The Wasp collected Rs 7 crore on Day 2
  2. On the opening day the film collected Rs 5.50 crore
  3. The film stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly

Marvel films' Ant-Man And The Wasp collected Rs 7 crore on the second day of its release, pushing its total to Rs 16.02 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The 20th Marvel film has shown "ample growth" on Day 2 and had earned Rs 5.50 crore on the opening day. "Ant-Man And The Wasp witnessed ample growth on Saturday. Growth on Saturday [vis-a-vis Friday]: 27.27%... Friday Rs 5.50 crore, Saturday Rs 7 crore. Total: Rs 12.50 crore Nett Box office collection. Gross box office collection: Rs 16.02 crore... India business all languages," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Here is the box office report of Ant-Man And The Wasp.
 

 


Compared to the last two Marvel releases - Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther - Ant-Man And The Wasp started off with an average box office run. Avengers: Infinity War collected Rs 30 crore on Day 1, making it 2018's biggest opening in India while Black Panther made Rs 5.60 crore.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the lead. Michael Pena, Bobby Cannavale, Walton Goggins, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, Abby Ryder Fortson, Hannah John-Kamen, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne are also part of the film. Ant-Man And The Wasp is set before the events that occur in Avengers: Infinity War.

At the Indian box office, Ant-Man And The Wasp released with Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma. The Marvel film is doing a better business than the sports drama based on the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. While Ant-Man and The Wasp scored over Rs 12 crore, Soorma collected a little over Rs 8 crore by the end of Day 2.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ant-Man and the WaspAnt-Man And The Wasp box office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................