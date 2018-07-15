Ant-Man And The Wasp Box Office Collection Day 2: The Marvel Film Earns Rs 16.02 Crore

A still from Ant-Man And The Wasp (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Marvel films' Ant-Man And The Wasp collected Rs 7 crore on the second day of its release, pushing its total to Rs 16.02 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The 20th Marvel film has shown "ample growth" on Day 2 and had earned Rs 5.50 crore on the opening day. "Ant-Man And The Wasp witnessed ample growth on Saturday. Growth on Saturday [vis-a-vis Friday]: 27.27%... Friday Rs 5.50 crore, Saturday Rs 7 crore. Total: Rs 12.50 crore Nett Box office collection. Gross box office collection: Rs 16.02 crore... India business all languages," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Here is the box office report of Ant-Man And The Wasp.



#AntManAndTheWasp witnessed AMPLE GROWTH on Sat... Growth on Sat [vis-a-vis Fri]: 27.27%... Fri 5.50 cr, Sat 7 cr. Total: Rs 12.50 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: Rs 16.02 cr... India biz... All languages. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018



Compared to the last two Marvel releases - Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther - Ant-Man And The Wasp started off with an average box office run. Avengers: Infinity War collected Rs 30 crore on Day 1, making it 2018's biggest opening in India while Black Panther made Rs 5.60 crore.



The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the lead. Michael Pena, Bobby Cannavale, Walton Goggins, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, Abby Ryder Fortson, Hannah John-Kamen, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne are also part of the film. Ant-Man And The Wasp is set before the events that occur in Avengers: Infinity War.



