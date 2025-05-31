Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Detective Sherdil</i> To Release On This Date

The release date for Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Detective Sherdil has been officially announced.

What

The film, which also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani, will premiere on ZEE5 on June 20.

According to the makers, Detective Sherdil tells the "tale of a unique detective tasked with solving a case that is far from ordinary."

The film was shot in Budapest.

Background

Written by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sagar Bajaj, and Ravi Chhabriya, the film marks the directorial debut of Ravi Chhabriya. It also marks the second collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Diljit Dosanjh after their previous project Jogi.

On teaming up with Diljit again, producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Diljit and I have previously worked on Jogi. After wrapping that film, I was sure we must work together again. He is one of the biggest stars we have, and now, as we bring Detective Sherdil to audiences, I still can't believe we've wrapped up our second collaboration! Our film will charm you with comedy, and thrill you with mystery, it's an out and out family watch."

Producer Himanshu Mehra shared, "There are very few stars who have the versatility to pull off humor with the same ease as they handle suspense. Diljit is one such star actor. I'm very excited to bring families all over together for this thrilling ride on Zee5 on 20th June 2025."

Detective Sherdil is produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh.

In A Nutshell

