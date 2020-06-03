Sonu Sood Had A Plan For Tackling Cyclone Nisarga. Read His ROFL Tweet

Sonu Sood shared this photo (courtesy sonu_sood)

Actor Sonu Sood is busy multitasking these days - he's making arrangements for safely sending stranded migrants home and is also keeping Twitter amused with cheeky responses to tweets from fans. On Wednesday, the day cyclone Nisarga made landfall on the Maharashtra coast, Sonu Sood found himself tagged in a meme, which featured a photo of himself staring into the distance with clear blue waters in the backdrop - probably a vacation memory. "Sonu Sood waiting for cyclone Nisarga so that he can send it back home," said the meme, referring to the actor's redefined reputation of being hailed as a hero on Twitter for his constant efforts to reunite stranded migrants with their families. The 46-year-old actor replied: "Isko bhi chhor kar aata hun (Let me send this also home)." LOL.

Take a look at Sonu Sood's tweet here:

Nisarga is the second cyclonic storm to second to hit the country within a span of just two weeks after Odisha and West Bengal were severely affected by cyclone Amphan last month. Cylone Nisarga made landfall on near Alibaug, a vacation destination some 100 kms away from Mumbai, at around 1 pm on Wednesday. Wind speeds slowed down by Wednesday evening as the storm was predicted to weaken into a cyclone. No damage has been reported from Mumbai so far. Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli were put on high alert due to the cyclone that developed over a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, apart from arranging buses and food for migrants, who have been walking home since the lockdown was imposed earlier in March, Sonu Sood has also launched a toll free helpline for stranded migrants. He recently arranged for a special flight to transport 177 stranded girls from Kochi to Bhubaneshwar. Last month, the actor had offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare professionals to stay in.