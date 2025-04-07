Sonu Sood Breaks Silence On Wife Sonali's Car Accident: "There Was A Major..."

Sonu Sood has finally addressed the car accident that left his wife and family members injured. He also spoke about the critical importance of road safety.

The actor took to social media to share a powerful message, urging everyone to wear seat belts - not just in the front, but also in the back seat.

On Monday, the Simmba actor posted a video on Instagram, opening up about the recent crash involving his wife, Sonali Sood. In the clip, Sonu recounted the incident and shared how seat belts played a life-saving role. He captioned the post, "Seat belt nahin..To aapka parivaar nahin !!! Wear seat belts even if you are sitting in the rear seat."

In the video, the Fateh actor says, "This is a very important message. Last week, there was a major accident in Nagpur in which my wife and her sister were inside the car, and the condition of the car was seen by the whole world. You know, if someone saved them, it was the seat belt, especially for those sitting in the back seat who often don't wear it. That day, Sunita was sitting in the car, and my wife Sonali told her to wear the seat belt. She put it on, and just a minute later, the accident occurred. All three of them were safe because they wore seat belts."

He continued, "Out of 100 people, 99% of those sitting in the back seat never wear seat belts, thinking it's the responsibility of the person in the front. I request all of you-never sit in a car without a seatbelt. Most drivers wear seat belts just to show the police, but trust me, the seat belt ensures your and your family's protection."

The accident occurred on March 24 on the Nagpur highway. Sonali was travelling with her sister and nephew, who was behind the wheel when the car lost control. The crash took place late Monday night, and while both Sonali and her nephew sustained injuries.