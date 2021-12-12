Soni Razdan's Throwback Video Is All About Good, Old Days. Bonus - Alia Bhatt

Soni Razdan posted this. (Image courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan, mother of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt often keep us entertained from her social media posts, right from having fun with her friends to showing love to her daughters. Soni Razdan on Sunday shared a throwback reel from her "young" days. The video has End of an era song played in the background. The video features Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Atiya Tara Nayak and Sagari Nayak. Sharing the post on Instagram, Soni Razdan wrote: "When we were younger so much younger than today," along with a heart and musical emojis. Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Oh myyyyyyyyyyy."

Recently Soni Razdan also shared a throwback post of her cooking from the lockdown diaries. Soni posted a video that features many dishes. Sharing the post, Soni wrote: "Some of the cooking done during lockdown last year and some of the eating!" along with the hashtags like #memories #lockdown2020 and #lockdowndiaries. The video also had Around the world song played in the background.

In Another post, Soni Razdan is seen enjoying her time with her friends at an "impromptu" lunch date. The post features Anu Ranjan and Amrohi Khan. Sharing the post, Soni Razdan wrote: "It's the friends that you can call up at 4 am that matter. And also, those who call you for an impromptu lunch at the drop of a hat," along with a salad emoji. This is what Soni Razdan posted:

Soni Razdan has featured in many Bollywood films and is also the wife of director Mahesh Bhatt and mother of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.