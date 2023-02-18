Soni Razdan's Fam-Jam With Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda And Others

Razdan,Neetu Kapoor and others in a picture. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan planned a “welcome lunch” for her sister Tina on Friday. She also invited her friends Neetu Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda for the “family fun” and glimpses of the get-together were shared on social media. Soni Razdan shared a post, where she can be seen happily posing with Tina, Nitasha and Neetu Kapoor, who is her daughter Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law. Soni Razdan is seen wearing a pink printed shirt while Neetu Kapoor looks pretty in a blue top. Tina Razdan attended the “welcome” party in a white shirt. Sharing the post, Soni Razdan wrote, “Family fun (and some amazing food too).” On her Instagram Stories, she posted a group photo of herself, Neetu Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda. “So lovely catching up,” wrote Soni Razdan. She also reshared the photo Instagrammed by Nitash from the lunch and accompanied it with a pink heart sticker.

Neetu Kapoor, while sharing a picture with the trio on her Instagram Stories, wrote, “Welcome lunch for Tina Razdan.”

Soni Razdan is often spotted hanging out with Neetu Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda in the city. The actress also posts adorable photos with her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. On Valentine's Day, Soni Razdan shared a photo collage featuring Alia, her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen. “Happy Valentine's Day to my three,” she wrote in the caption.

Here, Soni Razdan is seen making memories with her family on festivals.

On Christmas, Soni Razdan shared photos from the festivities with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt. For one specific photo featuring her daughters, Soni Razdan wrote, “It's a holly jolly Christmas. Also, a great time to get these two together at one time at home.”

Soni Razdan is known for her work in TV series like Buniyaad, Saahil, and Gaatha. She has also worked in movies such as 36 Chowringhee Lane, Daddy, Raazi and War.

Soni Razdan married film director Mahesh Bhatt in 1986.