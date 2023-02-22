Soni Razdan And Shaheen Bhatt On Unauthorized Pics Of Alia: 'Shocked And Dismayed'

Alia Bhatt with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

After Alia Bhatt called out a publication on Tuesday for posting pictures of her without her consent, the actress' family and friends also slammed the media house. Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan, in her Instagram story, wrote: "Shocked and dismayed at the blatant disregard for a person's privacy. Are we really turning into 'that country' now? Where all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to 'getting the picture'? Hope someone can address this and fast."

Read Soni Razdan's post here:

Screenshot of Soni Razdan's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's sister and author Shaheen Bhatt wrote in her extensive Instagram story: "So it's totally cool to point zoom lenses into people's homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for "content" now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an unaware woman. Without her consent. In her home. The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person - this would be considered harassment and a complete assault on privacy. Which is what it is. The lack of basic human decency is honestly terrifying."

Screenshot of Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram story.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt tagged the Mumbai Police in her Instagram story and slamming a media house, the actress wrote: "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat."

After Alia Bhatt called out the media house for the invasion of privacy, other actors followed suit. Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor mentioned their personal experiences. Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar also called out the media house in their respective social media posts.