Sonam Kapoor's Mother-In-Law Priya Ahuja Shares Adorable Greetings For Anil And Sunita Kapoor On Their Anniversary

On Anil and Sunita Kapoor's marriage anniversary, Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja wished the duo in the sweetest way possible on social media. She posted two pictures, featuring herself, the actor and his wife, on Instagram and accompanied them with heart-warming greetings. In one of the pictures, Anil and Sunita Kapoor can be seen happily posing for the camera. Priya Ahuja captioned that photo like this: "Wishing you a very happy anniversary, Sunita and Anil ji. Loads of smiles for every moment of your special day. May god always keep you both under his loving care." The second picture features Sunita Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mother smiling with all their heart. Sharing it, the latter wrote: "Happy anniversary both of you. Always be happy with your lovely smile. Lots of love."
Anil Kapoor married Sunita Kapoor in the year 1984. The couple celebrated their anniversary on Tuesday by sharing adorable posts for each other and we can't enough of them. Needless to say, the Internet loved the throwback pictures that Anil Kapoor shared from his wedding album on his social media accounts. Check them out now:
How 19th May became the best day of our lives!I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... our wedding had been delayed a lot because I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...in the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook!! I just wanted to be worthy of her...We got married on 19th May, against all odds....I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me....it was now or never for us and I'm so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together... many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all... for us it was never career or love.. it was always love AND career...I won't say in the end we lived happily ever after...because it is not even close to the end of our love story... we still have a lot of love to share together, forever.... Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita... @kapoor.sunita
Other than Sonam Kapoor, the couple are also parents to actor Harshvardhan Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor. On the work front, Anil Kapoor's last film was Malang, in which he co-stared with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, which will also star Emraan Hashmi.