Sonam Kapoor's Mother-In-Law Priya Ahuja Shares Adorable Greetings For Anil And Sunita Kapoor On Their Anniversary

On Anil and Sunita Kapoor's marriage anniversary, Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja wished the duo in the sweetest way possible on social media. She posted two pictures, featuring herself, the actor and his wife, on Instagram and accompanied them with heart-warming greetings. In one of the pictures, Anil and Sunita Kapoor can be seen happily posing for the camera. Priya Ahuja captioned that photo like this: "Wishing you a very happy anniversary, Sunita and Anil ji. Loads of smiles for every moment of your special day. May god always keep you both under his loving care." The second picture features Sunita Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's mother smiling with all their heart. Sharing it, the latter wrote: "Happy anniversary both of you. Always be happy with your lovely smile. Lots of love."

Anil Kapoor married Sunita Kapoor in the year 1984. The couple celebrated their anniversary on Tuesday by sharing adorable posts for each other and we can't enough of them. Needless to say, the Internet loved the throwback pictures that Anil Kapoor shared from his wedding album on his social media accounts. Check them out now:

Other than Sonam Kapoor, the couple are also parents to actor Harshvardhan Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor. On the work front, Anil Kapoor's last film was Malang, in which he co-stared with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, which will also star Emraan Hashmi.