Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Is 'Brilliant,' Akshay Kumar's Review. Watches Film With Twinkle Khanna, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja photographed with Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Karan Kapadia

Highlights "Thank you for all the love and support, Akshay," tweeted Anil Kapoor PadMan was Sonam and Akshay's last film together Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga releases on Friday

A day before Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hits the theatres, Sonam Kapoor hosted a special screening of the film for her husband Anand Ahuja and colleagues Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Akshay was also quick to post his review for the film and in just one word, he said it's 'brilliant.' "We just watched Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and in one word, it's brilliant. Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla great performances and aptly cast and Rajkummar Rao, what a role! Guys, do watch it, I loved it," wrote Akshay Kumar, adding a picture of himself with wife Twinkle Khanna, brother-in-law Karan Kapadia, Sonam and Anand from the screening venue. Akshay and Sonam have starred in two films together - Thank You and PadMan. 2018's PadMan was produced by Twinkle Khanna.

We just watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and in one word, it's BRILLIANT! @AnilKapoor, @sonamakapoor & @iam_juhi great performances and aptly cast and @RajkummarRao what a role! Guys do watch it, I loved it! pic.twitter.com/7iygjOEjS6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2019

"Thank you for all the love and support, Akshay Kumar. We all are super excited to be sharing this story of love with you all and all the positive feedback means a lot," read Anil Kapoor's reply to Akshay Kumar.

Thank you for all the love & support @akshaykumar! We all are super excited to be sharing this story of love with you all and all the positive feedback means a lot! #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLagahttps://t.co/Ww0F1VJ4r9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 31, 2019

Still thinking about this beautiful film, #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga - hats off to this woman! @sonamakapoor take a bow for making this film, deals with an important subject so wonderfully. pic.twitter.com/JWCnUffUmX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is an unconventional love story directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film's protagonist Sweety, played by Sonam, is in love with another woman. Anil Kapoor plays Sonam's father in the film too. Rajkummar Rao is cast opposite Sonam. Juhi Chawla also plays a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Sonam's cousin Janhvi Kapoor and designer friend Kunal Rawal also watched Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along with the others.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Sonam and Anil Kapoor's first film together.