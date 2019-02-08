Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 7: Sonam Kapoor's Film Makes Just Under Rs 20 Crore

A still from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (courtesy YouTube)

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's new film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, continues to rake in numbers at the box office but at a slow pace indeed. The film has completed a week's run at the box office and in seven days, has raked in a collection of Rs 19.68 crore. The Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film has mainly been favourited by theatres in the metros, Mr Adarsh's report added. The film's single-day highest continues to remain that of Sunday's with 5.58 crore. In his Instagram post, Mr Adarsh added: "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga finds limited patronage... Select urban centres contributed to the revenue... Is dull beyond metros... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.37 cr, Thu 1.17 cr. Total: Rs 19.68 cr."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on behalf of the entire team of her new film. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Kaisa Laga opened much critical acclaim and positive reviews as a much needed Indian film on same-sex love. Regina Cassandra, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao co-star with Sonam and Anil Kapoor in their first film together.

"Breaking free from a cage and letting love free is something I always wanted to see happen in the world around us. The positive response to our film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is absolutely heart-warming and it's amazing to see people being able to openly have a conversation. The entire team has poured their hearts into this film and we're thankful and grateful for all the love and support shown to us by all of you," reads Sonam's post.

Meanwhile, other movies which are continuing to run at the box office include the massively successful Uri: The Surgical Strike and Simmba.