Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 5: Sonam Kapoor's Film Is Just Past 17 Crore

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Sonam and Anil Kapoor's new film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga entered the week to make Rs 1.90 crore on Monday and Rs 1.71 crore on Tuesday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, he added the film has recorded a collection of Rs 17.14 crore in five days and is counting. Mr Adarsh, who had previously mentioned that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is moving at a slow pace and that the weekday numbers will be "crucial," also added that the film performed relatively well overseas with as many as Rs 8 crore in five days.

Here's a look at Taran Adarsh's box office report card for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: "Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr. Total: Rs 17.14 cr. India biz. Overseas total till Mon: $ 1.2 mn [Rs 8.59 cr]."

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr. Total: Rs 17.14 cr. India biz.#Overseas total till Mon: $ 1.2 mn [Rs 8.59 cr]... Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 640k

UK: $ 180k

Australia: $ 137k#ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2019

In his review for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which marks Sonam and Anil Kapoor's first film together, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Anil Kapoor, as always, gets completely into the swing of things and livens up the film with his presence. Sonam, well served by the angularities of a screen persona that keeps cockiness at bay, projects a convincing combination of vulnerability and assertion in a way that only she can."

Meanwhile in an interview with news agency IANS, Anil Kapoor said: "Apart from the beautiful script, Sonam is the main reason why I did Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, we waited to do the right film together and not just share screen space as a gimmick. And I am very impressed by her dedication."

Directed by Shelly Dhar Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the story of a conservative Punjabi family grappling with a young woman's same-sex romance.