Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 3: Sonam Kapoor's Film Makes Rs 13 Crore

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office: Still from the film (courtesy YouTube)

Sonam and Anil Kapoor's new film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opened to much critical acclaim but the it appears that the positive reviews failed to translate into box office numbers. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opened to make Rs 3 crore and has raked in a sum of Rs 13 crore in three days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also added that even though footfall increased in some of the metro cities, the film's total amount can only be reviewed as "low": "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low."

Now, the wait is to see how the film performs over the week. "Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: Rs 13.53 cr. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: Rs 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

This Friday, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga joined former releases like Manikarnika and Uri: The Surgical Strike in the theatres. Uri, which just marked its fourth weekend, recorded blockbuster box office numbers - Rs 189.76 crore. This is what Taran Adarsh had said about Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga's Saturday collections: "Shows an upward trend [at metros specifically], but Day 2 growth should've been more since Day 1 was low... Growth on Day 2 [vis-a-vis Day 1]: 40.91%... Day 3 + weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr."

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. The film marks Sonam and Anil Kapoor's first project together.