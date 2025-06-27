<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Aamir Khan's Film Sees A Dip, Mints Rs 88.69 Crore

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which marked his return to the big screen after three years, managed to earn Rs 88.69 crore at the domestic box office in week one. The film, which has been steady at the box office throughout the week, saw a dip in its earnings on Thursday.

What's Happening

Sitaare Zameen Par opened its collection with Rs 10 crore on its opening day (June 20).

Over the weekend, it managed to maximize the collection and pulled up the numbers to Rs 60 crore.

Starting from Monday (April 23) to Wednesday (April 25), the film has maintained its hold at the box office with consistent numbers.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film minted Rs 6.29 crore on Thursday, taking the total to Rs 88.69 crore.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film has been directed by RS Prasanna. Apart from Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, Dolly Ahluwalia and 10 debutant neurodivergent actors play pivotal roles in the film.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sitaare Zameen Par 3.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, "Sitaare Zameen Par blends comedy, emotions and the infectious vitality of a physically tough sport to drive home the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity - physical, mental and societal."

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which adopted new release strategies to bring in audience in the theatre, has to maintain its hold over numbers as it will face a stiff competition with Kajol's Maa and Brad Pitt's F1 in the week ahead.