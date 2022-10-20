Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Niece Thea Is Simply Adorable

Sonam Kapoor posted this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor shared a super cute picture to wish her niece Thea (Mohit Marwah and Antara's daughter) on her 1st birthday on Thursday. Sonam Kapoor captioned the post: "Happy happy birthday Theaaa. Bua loves you so much." Thea's mom Antara Motiwala Marwah also shared a special post for her daughter which got big love from the Kapoors. "One year to my best friend, my baby and my life having a daughter is the biggest blessing in life should you be so lucky," she captioned the post. "Love you Thea," read Sonam Kapoor's comment. Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor commented: "Happpppppyyyy bday." Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala got married in Dubai in 2018. Mohit Marwah is the son of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's sister Reena.

This is what Sonam Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Antara Motiwala Marwah shared this post:

Maheep Kapoor also shared a special wish for the birthday girl on her Instagram story. She posted a throwback picture of daughter Shanaya with baby Thea and wrote: "We love you baby Thea. Happy birthday."

Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story,

Here's another greeting for baby Thea posted by Maheep Kapoor.

Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story,

Sonam Kapoor also welcomed her first child this year. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August this year and they named him Vayu.