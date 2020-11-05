Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish For 'Beautiful Brat' Khushi Kapoor Is Simply Adorable

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Birthday girl Khushi Kapoor received a whole lot of love from her cousin Sonam Kapoor on social media. On Thursday afternoon, Sonam shared a super cute birthday greeting for her sister on social media. One of the pictures shared by Sonam, features the birthday girl with her sisters Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor. The other two pictures shared by the Aisha actress happen to be solo shots of the birthday girl. Sonam's caption for Khushi was as cute as the pictures she shared. "Happy, happy birthday Khushi! Have the best day, you beautiful brat... I hope you find the most amount of fun and happiness in life. Love you," wrote Sonam Kapoor.

See Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Khushi Kapoor has some impeccable genes. She is the granddaughter of producer Surinder Kapoor. Khushi's father Boney Kapoor is also a producer and her mother Sridevi was an actress. Khushi's sister Janhvi and brother Arjun are both Bollywood actors. So are her cousins Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. Khushi, who reportedly wanted to be a model, is also an aspiring actress. She flew off to New York in September, last year for higher studies.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.