Sonam Kapoor, Who Battles PCOS, Shares Her Diet

Sonam Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy sonamkapoor )

Highlights "Usually my food intake consists of everything natural," wrote Sonam

"PCOS diet needs to be crafted by a professional dietician," she added

Sonam deleted the video and posted it again on Monday

As a part of her 'Story Time With Sonam Kapoor' series, the actress shared a new video on her Instagram profile on Sunday afternoon. However, she deleted the video and posted in again on Monday afternoon. Sonam, who, in her last video, revealed that she suffers from PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, in her latest one talks about PCOS diet. In the video, Sonam talks about a breakfast that she swears by. She says in the video, "Hi guys, so we are talking about the PCOS diet. I am off dairy and refined sugar and I am having coconut yogurt and berries and paleo granola (which is basically with no grains), a breakfast I have a lot." Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Sonam wrote: "Firstly, thank you guys for such an overwhelming response to my PCOS video. Your words of encouragement has made me share Chapter 2 of this series: My PCOS Diet."

Later in her post, Sonam added, "Usually my food intake consists of everything natural, fresh and local. Wherever I am, I make sure I indulge in the produce that is locally and freshly available. A handful of berries with coconut yogurt for breakfast, sure craves my sweet tooth on some days. Like I mentioned, your PCOS diet needs to be crafted by a professional dietician who knows about your struggles and pains. What's on your plate, these days? Tell me if you're struggling with PCOS, what do you indulge in? #PCOS#StorytimeWithSonam #PCOSDiet#HealthFirst."

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Last month, Sonam shared the first episode of 'Story Time With Sonam,' as a part of which, she talked about her ordeal with PCOS and revealed that she has been suffering from it since the age of 14 or 15. "I've been struggling with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) for quite some time now," wrote Sonam. She added, "It's also an extremely confusing condition since everyone's cases, symptoms and struggles are different. I've finally figured out what helps me after years of trying several diets, workouts and routines, and I want to share my tips for managing PCOS with you."

ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to:

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.