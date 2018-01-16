Sonam Kapoor Was Asked About Marriage Again. Gave Same Answer As Before Sonam Kapoor said: "I will start talking about it (her personal life) when the media will start asking the same questions to all the male actors in our industry"

Marriage need not change anything - it's 2018, after all. "Whether it is Nutan, Nargis, Waheeda Rehman, Sharmila Tagore, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan - they are all loved by our audience even after their marriage. So the mindset has been encouraged by a few filmmakers and media people. But hey, there are progressive and non-progressive minds in every business. So as in our industry. We should keep working... the change will come," IANS quoted Sonam Kapoor as saying.



Sonam's Hichki. Also, actress Anushka Sharma, who recently married cricketer Virat Kohli, will be seen in Pari, releasing next month.



Sonam Kapoor's PadMan, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, raises the issue of menstrual hygiene. PadMan, releasing on January 25, is directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna. It also stars Radhika Apte.



Ask Sonam Kapoor about possible wedding plans at your own peril if you aren't willing to direct the same question at male co-stars. The 32-year-old actress just told the press exactly this, a day after first telling mid-day in an interview, "Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married?" Asked - again - about wedding rumours and post-marriage careers for actresses by news agency IANS, Sonam Kapoor said, "I will start talking about it when the media will start asking the same questions to all the male actors in our industry - about how they will take up their career after marriage, when will they make a comeback after the birth of their baby... This whole attitude towards married actress should be changed." Sonam Kapoor is reportedly dating entrepreneur Anand Ahuja and while neither are shy about including each other in their Instagram posts, an official acknowledgment of the rumoured relationship is still pending.Marriage need not change anything - it's 2018, after all. "Whether it is Nutan, Nargis, Waheeda Rehman, Sharmila Tagore, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan - they are all loved by our audience even after their marriage. So the mindset has been encouraged by a few filmmakers and media people. But hey, there are progressive and non-progressive minds in every business. So as in our industry. We should keep working... the change will come," IANS quoted Sonam Kapoor as saying.Sonam's upcoming film Veere Di Wedding features Kareena Kapoor in her first post-pregnancy role. Rani Mukerji too is returning to the big screen with. Also, actress Anushka Sharma, who recently married cricketer Virat Kohli, will be seen in, releasing next month. Sonam Kapoor's, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, raises the issue of menstrual hygiene., releasing on January 25, is directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna. It also stars Radhika Apte.(With inputs from IANS)