Sonam Kapoor Wants To Know Why Ranbir Kapoor Or Ranveer Singh Aren't Asked About Marriage

Why aren't Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh asked questions about wedding plans, was Sonam Kapoor's response to mid-day when questioned about her own wedding rumours. The 32-year-old actress is rumoured to be dating Anand Ahuja and unconfirmed reports suggest that wedding bells are on the cards this year. Earlier this month, several media reports Sonam and Anand were spotted holidaying together in UK during the New Year. On being asked about a possible wedding, Sonam told mid-day, "Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives? Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married?" Ranbir is believed to be currently single but Ranveer, reportedly dating Deepika Padukone, has also been the subject of recent gossip. Rumours circulated two weeks ago about Ranveer and Deepika getting engaged on her birthday - the Padmaavat co-stars were on holiday in the Maldives.
Highlights
- "Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives," she asked
- Sonam and Anand are rumoured to be dating for a while now
- Reports suggested that Sonam and Anand might get married soon
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, owner of fashion label Bhane, have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While the supposed couple have never officially acknowledged a romance, they often appear in each other's Instagram posts.
Without mentioning Anand's name, Sonam said people should respect their privacy. "Nobody has the right to access my personal life. This one part has to be in my control. I am ready to talk about me, but there is another person involved here and I need to respect him," she told mid-day.
After the Golden Globes, Sonam Kapoor was trolled for her tweet which read, "Women and girls all over the world must know that we are all here to help them. We are a family of supporters and I hope that those who have stories to tell will now have the confidence and courage to speak up!" "When was the last time you supported a woman?" she was asked, referring to colleague Kangana Ranaut's public feud with Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar.
Women and girls all over the world must know that we are all here to help them. We are a family of supporters and I hope that those who have stories to tell will now have the confidence and courage to speak up! #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/7b9pPAnr9D— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 8, 2018
Commentsmid-day, "I'm blunt and straightforward, so much so that my team wants me to run my tweets by them, but I flatly refuse. They often ask me to delete some posts and I tell them no. I look at it as a responsibility [as an actor]."
Sonam Kapoor stars in this year's major release PadMan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The film releases on January 25, along with Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat.