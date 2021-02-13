Sonam Kapoor, Shooting For Blind In 'Freezing Scotland,' Shared This

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor found a way to deal with the cool temperature in Glasgow, where she is shooting for her forthcoming project Blind there. The actress shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile on Friday night. In the pictures, Sonam, dressed in winter wear, can be seen holding a hot water bottle in her hand and her and her expressions say it all. She wrote: "Water bottle for the win in cold naaah freezing Scotland." She added the hashtag #Blind. Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, the actress shared a selfie and she captioned it: "Bruised and battered but raring to finish the last day of this insanely hard but creatively satisfying film."

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

A few days ago, she shared some BTS moments from the film and she wrote: "Working, working, working . Somedays you nail it and somedays you have to work towards getting it right. This was one of those days."

Sonam Kapoor announced her association with the project with this post and she wrote: "We are making a thriller and are very serious about our jobs. The cold is making us behave this way. Flanked by The DOP and the director."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, the same year. She also had a cameo appearance in Netflix's AK vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May 2018. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhaane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.