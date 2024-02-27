Sonam Kapoor's Adorable Birthday Wish For Mom-In-Law Priya Ahuja

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has always been vocal about her love for her family. A case in point is the actress's latest social media upload – a birthday note for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor has been married to businessman Anand Ahuja since 2018. Now, on her mom-in-law's birthday, Sonam Kapoor has shared a bunch of happy images of the family through the years, along with some special images from her wedding as well. We also spotted Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor in the pictures. Sunita Kapoor also shared a birthday note for Priya Ahuja, but more about that later. In Sonam Kapoor's note, she wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday mom! Have the best best year filled with lots of play time with Vayu, eating namkeen while chatting with me, meals with your boys and travel and walks with papa! Jeeeooon hazaaron saal! We love love you.” The doting daughter-in-law also added a bunch of heart emojis.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, director Karan Boolani [who is married to Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor] and restaurateur Samyukta Nair also wished Priya Ahuja.

Check out the lovely album here:

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor also shared a warm note for Priya Ahuja. The birthday wish was attached to three images. While the first two feature Priya Ahuja in stunning Indian ensembles, the third shows her carrying her grandson Vayu in her arms. The little one, dressed in a onesie, is looking away from the camera. Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu in 2022.

In her note, Sunita Kapoor wrote: “Happiest bday dearest Priya . Have an amazing year and loads of love and good luck and good health! Lots of holidays spa breaks and unlimited time with the kids and precious Vayu. Love you [heart emojis].”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor in a post earlier this year shared that her husband Anand Ahuja battled a spell of ill-health in 2023. Revealing that he has recovered completely, she wrote: “The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that come with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration." Sonam also spoke about a spell of ill health that her husband Anand Ahuja battled. She added, "Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you, God and Dr Sarin).”

Read the complete note here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind.



