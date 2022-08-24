Sonam Kapoor On Being Trolled For Her Maternity Photoshoots: 'I Don't Need To React To It'

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

New mom Sonam Kapoor, who redefined maternity fashion during her pregnancy, spoke about being trolled for her maternity shoots in an interview with Vogue. Sonam spoke about "celebrating" her body and womanhood. When asked about being trolled for the maternity photoshoots, Sonam said, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don't need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it's also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business. If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn't come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. They announced the news of their baby's arrival in an Instagram post. The statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

Sonam Kapoor redefined maternity fashion and how.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.