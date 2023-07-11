Sonam Kapoor In A Brand New Pic With Son Vayu. Courtesy - Sister Rhea Kapoor

Image Instagrammed by Rhea Kapoor. (Courtesy: rheakapoor )

New day, new picture of Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand and son Vayu, courtesy none other than Sonam's sister and designer Rhea Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor's London trip with her famjam is going strong and her Instagram feed stands as proof. Only days after sharing a picture of her sister Sonam and nephew Vayu, Rhea Kapoor is back again with a new set of pictures from their outing in London. Our favorite is however the one featuring Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, holding little Vayu in their arms. Rhea Kapoor shared the pictures alongside a quote by British screenwriter, Richard Curtis. It read, "“If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually….is all around.”

The post received big love from sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Rhea Kapoor blessed our feeds with some adorable snaps of Sonam Kapoor with his husband and son Vayu, taking a stroll on the streets of London, Notting Hill, to be more precise. The couple was also joined by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani on their weekend getaway. In the pictures, Sonam Kapoor can be spotted in an all-black attire, smiling at the camera while holding her little one in her arms. Sharing the post on her timeline, Rhea Kapoor simply wrote, "Walking with Vayu."



A few weeks back, Rhea and Sonam's cousin Janhvi Kapoor also joined them in the fun in London. Posting a picture of Sonam and Janhvi, Rhea captioned the post, "Sweet summer solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor received the opportunity to represent India at the UK-India Week 2023. The actress had received an invitation from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, to attend the prestigious reception, which was held at 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the UK Prime Minister. For the prestigious occasion, Sonam looked resplendent in a custom pastel green saree designed by ace couturier Rohit Bal.

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Representing in Rohit Bal for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK-India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer.” Sonam Kapoor was styled by her frequent collaborator and sister Rhea Kapoor, and Manisha Melwani.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor made her comeback with the movie Blind.