Sonam Kapoor Clocks 13 Years In Bollywood, Says 'Nothing Has Changed' For Her

Sonam Kapoor in a still from Neerja. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

It's a very special day for Sonam Kapoor. On this day, 13 years ago, she made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. The actress, now 35, completed 13 years in Bollywood on Monday and on the special occasion, wrote a note about her memorable journey in film industry on social media. She shared snippets from her various films - from Aisha and Padman to Sanju and Neerja - and captioned the video collage with these words: "I have re-entered my teens, you guys! Thirteen years of being on set, playing various characters, sinking my teeth into complex roles, doing press junkets, attending parties, winning awards, working with some of the most prolific people in the industry - this journey has been one of the most gratifying, fruitful and beautiful ones that I've taken. I want to take this moment to thank all my directors, producers, crewmates, colleagues and most of all, my fans, for being as supportive, excited and happy for me."

"From Saawariya to Blind, over the years, nothing has changed for me. Beyond grateful for this life, opportunity and love! Love you guys!" she added.

After Saawariya, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam starred in a number of films like Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Neerja. She even won the National Film Award for Special Mention for playing the role of Neerja Bhanot in the 2016 film Neerja.

Earlier on Monday, Sonam also dedicated a post to his first film Saawariya. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, in which she shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan.