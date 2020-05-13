Anil Kapoor Flips Through The 'Happiest Memories' Of His Life With Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir And Sonam

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Highlights The pictures also features Neetu Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

"Remembering James," wrote Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared pictures from the launch of Saawariya

Anil Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor were friends for the longest time. Ever since they were kids, the actors stood by each other. They made a couple of films together and interestingly, their respective kids also stepped into the Indian film industry together. On Wednesday afternoon, Anil Kapoor remembered his beloved friend "James" (the nickname he assigned to Rishi Kapoor), in what he described as the "happiest memories of his life." Anil Kapoor posted a set of pictures from the launch of the 2007 film Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which marked Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam, and Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir's debut in Bollywood. The pictures also feature Rishi Kapoor's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor's wife and designer Sunita Kapoor. Anil Kapoor wrote: "Remembering James. Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir's careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life."

Take a look at the post here:

Remembering James....

Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir's careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life... pic.twitter.com/xbZchwgwqz — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 13, 2020

A few days ago, Anil Kapoor shared a post, in which he revealed why he referred to Rishi Kapoor as James. He wrote in his post: "The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me, if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean, it was him. And he loved hearing that from me. He will always be James for me."

The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him...and he loved hearing that from me...he will always be James for me... pic.twitter.com/HrU3ZQbx3G — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 30, 2020

On Rishi Kapoor's death, Anil Kapoor, who worked with the actor in films like Vijay and Gurudev, shared a throwback memory from their childhood days and wrote: "I don't know where to begin. From growing up to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all. You were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always. Thank you for the endless love you gave my family and me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me. Your Patton forever."

Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in Bewakoofiyaan and Delhi 6, paid tribute to the actor by writing: "Rest in peace Chintu uncle.. All my love to you. I'm so sorry we all couldn't say bye properly."

Rishi Kapoor worked with his son Ranbir in the 2013 film Besharam, a box office debacle that also starred his wife Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and flew to New York for treatment. He returned to Mumbai last September after having spent nearly a year in the US.