Rishi Kapoor Will Always Be 'Chintu Uncle' For Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna And Others

For a whole generation of Bollywood stars - in fact, a generation and a half - Rishi Kapoor's death is a personal loss. Mr Kapoor lost his battle with cancer on Thursday at the age of 67. A member of Bollywood's First Family, Rishi Kapoor lived his whole life among the film fraternity and is remembered with fondness by young actors who grew up calling him "Chintu Uncle." Karan Johar, son of late producer Yash Johar, summed it up in a tweet: "He was my childhood." From Twinkle Khanna and Sonam Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha and Esha Deol, here is how they said their final goodbye to their beloved "Chintu uncle."

Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, worked with Rishi Kapoor in Bewakoofiyaa and Delhi 6, and made her Bollywood debut with his son Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were co-stars in films like Vijay, Gurudev and D-Day. She wrote: "Rest in peace Chintu uncle.. All my love to you. I'm so sorry we all couldn't say bye properly."

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, shared a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor and she wrote: "Chintu Uncle will be missed terribly. There was never a dull moment when he was around. He was a legend on screen and also off it. Heartbreaking for all of us who loved him." Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia made her debut opposite Rishi Kapoor in the 1973 super hit film Bobby. They later co-starred in films like Ajooba, Saagar and Patiala House. Rajesh Khanna and Rishi Kapoor worked together in Vijay and Zamana.

Sonakshi Sinha, whose father Shatrughan Sinha famously co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in the cult film Naseeb, tweeted, "Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories...you will be missed."

Varun Dhawan's filmmaker father David Dhawan worked with Rishi Kapoor in Yaraana. Rishi Kapoor also featured in Varun's debut film Student Of The Year. Sharing a still from the film, Varun wrote: "I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn't mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving. RIP Chintu uncle."

Ekta Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor, along with Neetu Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan and her father Jeetendra. "They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and actor par excellence! RIP Rishi Kapoor."

Karan Johar shared an extensive post about the impact that Rishi Kapoor had on him as a child. An excerpt from the filmmaker's post read, "I am honoured to love him, to know him, to have a drink and reminisce with him. I still will. How can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil....but this legendary legacy will live on! I love you Rishi Kapoor."

Esha Deol, whose parents Dharmandra and Hema Malini worked with the veteran actor in several film, shared a chunk of memories in the form of a throwback picture. "No way! I don't want to believe this news. Heartbroken. Rishi uncle no more! I had the privilege of working with him in films like Kucch To Hai and Tell Me O Kkhuda. Have some wonderful memories of spending time with him which I will always cherish! Love him so much and we all are gonna really miss him a lot! RIP Rishi uncle."

Filmmaker Goldie Bahl, in his tweet, wrote that he knew Rishi Kapoor from the time he was "born." He wrote: "How do I put my lifelong relationship with Chintu uncle into words. I have known him literally from the time I was born. My first memory of him however which is etched in me still is that of his wedding with Neetu aunty."

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. His last project was the 2019 films The Body. The actor had also signed a project with Deepika Padukone, which was to be a remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's The Intern.