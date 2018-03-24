Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding Rumour Trends Again

Rumours of Sonam Kapoor's impending wedding to Bhane owner Anand Ahuja resurrected on Saturday after Mumbai Mirror published a report saying that the Neerja actress is getting married in May in Geneva. A source told Mumbai Mirror that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja finalised Geneva as their wedding destination during their recent trip and Sonam's father Anil Kapoor is reportedly making bulk bookings for the family and guests to fly to the city in Switzerland. The source also added that the wedding functions will be spread over two days on May 11 and May 12. The rumoured wedding dates coincide with the dates of the Cannes Film Festival, which Sonam has attended as L'Oreal brand ambassador for seven years.
Highlights
- One version of the rumours says the wedding will be in Geneva
- Another report says Sonam and Anand will get married in London
- Sonam Kapoor is awaiting the release of Veere Di Wedding
This is one version of the alleged Sonam Kapoor wedding saga. Pinkvilla was told by a source (obviously) that Sonam Kapoor will get married in London in June after the release of her film Veere Di Wedding.
So far, Sonam Kapoor or any other member of the Kapoor family has not issued a statement regarding the rumours which are topping the Saturday trends list.
Sonam Kapoor is awaiting the release of Veere Di Wedding (June 1) and she other work-in-progress projects are The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Sonam also has a cameo in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor.