Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding Rumour Trends Again

Rumours of Sonam Kapoor's impending wedding to Bhane owner Anand Ahuja resurrected on Saturday after Mumbai Mirror published a report saying that theactress is getting married in May in Geneva. A source told Mumbai Mirror that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja finalised Geneva as their wedding destination during their recent trip and Sonam's father Anil Kapoor is reportedly making bulk bookings for the family and guests to fly to the city in Switzerland. The source also added that the wedding functions will be spread over two days on May 11 and May 12. The rumoured wedding dates coincide with the dates of the Cannes Film Festival, which Sonam has attended as L'Oreal brand ambassador for seven years.This is one version of the alleged Sonam Kapoor wedding saga. Pinkvilla was told by a source (obviously) that Sonam Kapoor will get married in London in June after the release of her filmSo far, Sonam Kapoor or any other member of the Kapoor family has not issued a statement regarding the rumours which are topping the Saturday trends list. Of course, Sonam may decide not to address the rumours at all. After all, she earlier told news agency IANS that she would talk about her private life only when media asked the same questions to all the male actors in the Hindi industry. "...About how they will take up their career after marriage, when will they make a comeback after the birth of their baby. This whole attitude towards married actress should be changed ," Sonam had said.Sonam Kapoor is awaiting the release of(June 1) and she other work-in-progress projects areand. Sonam also has a cameo in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor.