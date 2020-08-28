Sonali Bendre's Latest Post Sums Up Her 'Eternal Love For Crisp White Shirt'

Sonali Bendre shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre is a cancer survivor

Sonali Bendre's latest post on Instagram sums up her "eternal love for crisp white shirt." The actress, on Friday, made a trip down memory lane and fished out a throwback photo of herself. She shared the old photo on Instagram juxtaposed with a recent picture of herself to show why a white shirt never goes out of style. In both the images, the 45-year-old actress can be seen sporting a white shirt and posing for the camera. "My eternal love for a crisp white shirt... #FlashbackFriday," she captioned the post. Sonali Bendre's fans flooded her post with comments such as "you look pretty in white" and "forever gorgeous."

Sonali Bendre, who is a cancer survivor, often shares blasts from the past. One of her previous posts features pictures of the actress enjoying quality time on the beach. In the photos, Sonali can be seen sporting a swimsuit with the sea breeze playing with her hair. "If only this wasn't a throwback... miss the sun, sea, sand.... and of course, those abs and the flowing hair!" read her caption.

Remember the post in which Sonali shared a message for her 20-year-old self? Check it out here:

Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab and Duplicate among others. She was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment. The actress returned to Mumbai in December 2018. She was last seen as a judge on TV reality show India's Best Dramebaaz.