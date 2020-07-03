Sonali Bendre Is Missing 'Those Abs And The Flowing Hair' In This Throwback Pic

Sonali Bendre shared this throwback (courtesy iamsonalibendre )

Highlights Sonali Bendre shared a throwback photo

"If only this wasn't a throwback," wrote Sonali

Sonali's post is flooded with comments from her friends

Actress Sonali Bendre, who is a cancer survivor, shared a few blasts from the past on her Instagram recently. The 45-year-old actress picked out memories from her beach days, in which she can be seen sporting breezy, summery swimwear with the sea breeze playing with her hair. "If only this wasn't a throwback... miss the sun, sea, sand... and of course those abs and the flowing hair," Sonali captioned her post. Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018, after which she flew to New York for treatment. Sonali, who underwent several chemotherapy sessions as part of her treatment, had to cut her hair and had shared several posts about her new look on Instagram in 2018. Sonali returned to India in December and was photographed being escorted out of the Mumbai airport by Goldie Behl, hand-in-hand.

Sonali's husband Goldie Behl dropped the first emojis and wrote: "Always." Goldie Behl's sister described the throwback version of Sonali Bendre as "goddess". "You look just as gorgeous today with your beautiful shorter hairdo," wrote Sussanne while Tahira Kashyap, also a cancer survivor, reacted like this: "Uff."

Here's what Goldie Behl meant when he wrote gorgeous "always":

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre's Instagram is filled with throwback memories, some featuring love for retro fashion while some talk about the message she would like to give her 20-year-old self: "If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to switch on the sunshine."

In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Goldie Behl said that he put his upcoming films on hold after Sonali's cancer diagnosis: "I am focusing more on my energies, ever since 2018, after I went to New York with Sonali, it was a life-altering situation for all of us." Sonali was last seen in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, in which she featured in a cameo.