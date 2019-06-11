Sonali Bendre's Aqua Therapy Session 'Isn't As Easy As It Looks'

Highlights
- Sonali Bendre shared a video from her aqua therapy session
- She can be seen lifting weights in the video
- "Thank God I didn't drop my phone!" wrote Sonali
Actress Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer in July last year, has filled up her Instagram diaries with interesting posts about her battle with cancer and she added one more to the list. The actress recently shared a video from her aqua therapy session on her Instagram profile and it surely "isn't as easy as it looks" in the video. In the clip, Sonali can be seen performing leg exercises, walking the treadmill inside a glass water tank and lifting weights. She accompanied her post with a warning which reads: "Warning: This isn't as easy as it looks. My new aqua therapy training sessions are tough but definitely easier than doing this in normal conditions. #MyNewNormal involves looking for solutions and not creating excuses... finding what works for me... P.S. Thank God I didn't drop my phone!"
Check out the video here:
Warning: This isn't as easy as it looks. My new aqua therapy training sessions are tough but definitely easier than doing this in normal conditions. #MyNewNormal involves looking for solutions and not creating excuses... finding what works for me. #KDAH P.S. Thank God I didn't drop my phone!
Reacting to her video, veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, offered Sonali Bendre to perform the therapy in a pool together. However, in her reply, Sonali revealed her fear of swimming and said that she will try and swim if the senior actress will teach her. For those who don't know, Nafisa Ali was the national swimming champion from 1972-1974. She was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November last year.
Take a look at their conversation:
Meanwhile, commenting on Sonali Bendre's post, her fans also shared how much she inspires them and that they are happy to see her healthy again. "You are such a strong woman and inspiring human being, so happy to see how far you have come Sonali," wrote one user while other commented: "Hats off to you for pulling this off so well with such a warm smile and a brave heart."
Sonali Bendre often treats her fans with inspirational posts, where she tells them to never give up and enjoy every part of life. Take a look at her posts:
The idea was almost preposterous. An almost bald head, barely any make-up and a huge scar was not the norm for @vogue. But, I guess that's my new normal. Of course I had my reservations, and, if I dare say, insecurities - but a candid conversation with the lovely ladies @priya_tanna and @anaitashroffadajania cleared my doubts. And before I knew it, I was standing in front of the camera, ready to uncover my new reality. The icing on the cake was the fact that I needed one-third of the time for hair and make-up. So I closed my eyes and jumped into it, full throttle, and this is the result. Thank you, @meghamahindru for telling my story; and thank you @ridburman for understanding my story and saying it so beautifully through your lens. If there's a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to 'Find your new normal'. It's very liberating. Click on the link in the bio to read the full article! #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime
World Cancer Day... who would have thought it would become such a thing... but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we'd rather not talk about it... which is why it's important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease. I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this. And so... with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it. There's more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It's taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #WorldCancerDay
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in September last year, for which she was treated in New York. She returned to India in December last year.