Sonali Bendre's Aqua Therapy Session 'Isn't As Easy As It Looks'

Sonali Bendre shared the image on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sonali Bendre shared a video from her aqua therapy session She can be seen lifting weights in the video "Thank God I didn't drop my phone!" wrote Sonali

Actress Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer in July last year, has filled up her Instagram diaries with interesting posts about her battle with cancer and she added one more to the list. The actress recently shared a video from her aqua therapy session on her Instagram profile and it surely "isn't as easy as it looks" in the video. In the clip, Sonali can be seen performing leg exercises, walking the treadmill inside a glass water tank and lifting weights. She accompanied her post with a warning which reads: "Warning: This isn't as easy as it looks. My new aqua therapy training sessions are tough but definitely easier than doing this in normal conditions. #MyNewNormal involves looking for solutions and not creating excuses... finding what works for me... P.S. Thank God I didn't drop my phone!"

Check out the video here:

Reacting to her video, veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, offered Sonali Bendre to perform the therapy in a pool together. However, in her reply, Sonali revealed her fear of swimming and said that she will try and swim if the senior actress will teach her. For those who don't know, Nafisa Ali was the national swimming champion from 1972-1974. She was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November last year.

Take a look at their conversation:

Nafisa Ali's comment on Sonali Bendre's post

Sonali Bendre's reply on Nafisa Ali's comment

Meanwhile, commenting on Sonali Bendre's post, her fans also shared how much she inspires them and that they are happy to see her healthy again. "You are such a strong woman and inspiring human being, so happy to see how far you have come Sonali," wrote one user while other commented: "Hats off to you for pulling this off so well with such a warm smile and a brave heart."

Sonali Bendre often treats her fans with inspirational posts, where she tells them to never give up and enjoy every part of life. Take a look at her posts:

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in September last year, for which she was treated in New York. She returned to India in December last year.