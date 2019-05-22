Sonali Bendre's 'Superpower Doesn't Cost Much But Is Worth Having'

Sonali Bendre shared the photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sonali Bendre has proved to us that nothing can break you down if you have courage and patience. The actress, who was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018, gracefully adapted to the cosmetic changes post-cancer treatment. She frequently shares photos of herself showing us that no matter what happens life must go on and you should enjoy every part of it. Sonali recently added a photo to her Instagram diaries, where she can be seen smiling with all her heart. She said that life should not be serious all the time and that having fun once in a while doesn't cost much. Sharing the photo, Sonali wrote: "Who says one can't be a little goofy in the middle of serious conversations? Never underestimate the power of having fun - it doesn't cost much, but is a superpower worth having."

A couple of days ago, Sonali posted a picture with her parents on Instagram and credited them for being her "strongest pillars of strength" during her difficult time. But first, take a look at Sonali Bendre's latest post:

In her previous post, wishing her mother and father on their anniversary, Sonali wrote: "To two of my strongest pillars of strength - Happy Anniversary, Aai and Baba."

Here's the post we are talking about:

Meanwhile, it's not only us who agree with Sonali's superpower post. Sameera Reddy, who says that Sonali Bendre's determination to battle cancer inspires her, also posted hearts on Sonali's photo. The actress has always supported Sonali Bendre whom she met last year during a photoshoot.

Sonali Bendre's sister-in-law Shrishti Behl also showed her love on the post. Shrishti, who has worked in several films such as Drona and London Paris New York, called the actress "beauty."

Previously, Sonali Bendre trended big time when she covered a magazine issue in March sporting "an almost bald head and a huge scar." Posting a photo of her from the photoshoot, Sonali wrote: "Of course I had my reservations, and, if I dare say, insecurities but... before I knew it, I was standing in front of the camera, ready to uncover my new reality... If there's a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to 'Find your new normal'. It's very liberating."

Take a look at her post:

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in September 2018, for which she was treated abroad. She returned to India in December last year.

