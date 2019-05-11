Sameera Reddy Dedicates Early Mother's Day Post To 'Powerful Warrior' Sonali Bendre

Sameera Reddy shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ahead of Mother's Day 2019, actress Sameera Reddy shared an Instagram post dedicated to Sonali Bendre recognising her determination to battle cancer, saying she inspires her. Sameera posted a picture of herself with Sonali, which was taken shortly before the actress announced her cancer diagnosis. Sameera Reddy wrote: "I told her recently that I felt how in this picture she was the Sonali Bendre of the past and how now in her new avatar she is a powerful warrior who has emerged even more graceful and courageous and I respect her for it. She inspires me and this Mother's Day, I want to recognise her determination as something we all can learn from."

Sameera Reddy also talked about Sonali Bendre's bond with her son Ranveer and said: "She has been an amazing mother to Ranveer and I am sure it was tough on him and her husband (filmmaker Goldie Behl) with the sudden shock of being diagnosed. I can only imagine what they went through."

Read Sameera Reddy's post here:

In September 2018, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer, for which she was treated abroad. She returned to India, cured, in December 2018. Soon after landing, she had said that her 'treatment was over for now.'

On her own Instagram page, Sonali Bendre shared updates about her battle with cancer and how it changed her. Sonali documented her struggles and triumps with equal enthusiasm on social media. After her treatment, she talked about reintegrating into the society having accepted her 'new normal.'

