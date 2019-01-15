Sonali Bendre And Son Ranveer Collaborate For Her Book Club Event. Details Here

Sonali Bendre recently returned to India after cancer treatment in the US

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 15, 2019 13:42 IST
Sonali Bendre and son Ranveer photographed together (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Actress Sonali Bendre, who returned to India after cancer treatment in the US, collaborated with her son Ranveer for an event related to her book club. Sonali's Book Club (SBC) is a digital book club started by the actress on Facebook last year. At Monday's event, the mother-son duo had a discussion on the book Half Brother by Kenneth Oppel. The event was streamed live on Facebook. "Thank you, Ranveer for recommending Half Brother by Kenneth Oppel and for discussing this with me for SBC. Thoroughly enjoyed our conversation and I hope our readers did too! Looking forward to growing with you as we continue to read many more books together," Sonali Bendre captioned a Boomerang video of herself with Ranveer. This was their first collaboration for the book club.

Some weeks ago, the 44-year-old actress had revealed that Half Brother, recommended by Ranveer, will be up for discussion soon at the book club.

 

 

When she was in the US, Ranveer had organised an event for Sonali's Book Club and she couldn't be more proud of her son.

 

 

Sonali's friends Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi also took over the club in her absence. In August, the trio organised for a conversation as part of Sonali's Book Club.

 

 

Sonali Bendre returned to India in December. The cancer treatment is complete for now, but she will have regular check-ups. In July, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with "high grade cancer." "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming," read an excrept from her post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.

Sonali Bendre is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl.

