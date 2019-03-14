Sonali Bendre, Who Battled Cancer, Writes About 'Small Pit Stop From Roller Coaster Called Life'

Sonali Bendre shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sonali Bendre, who battled cancer, wrote about "a small pit stop from the roller coaster we call life" and shared a picture on Instagram, which appears to be from one of her post-treatment check-ups. The 44-year-old actress posed for the picture with a wide smile on her face and wrote: "Another kind of outfit and another kind of accessory... just a small pit stop from the roller coaster we call life! Back home and back to #MyNewNormal#OneDayAtATime #SwitchOnTheSunshine." Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and after being treated in the US for several months, she returned to India in December.

When she returned to India, Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Bahl told news agency ANI that though her treatment was over, Sonali will have regular check-ups. "She is back for good. She is recovering very well. For now, treatment has ended. But the disease can come back so regular check-ups will be done," Goldie Behl had been quoted as saying. It appears, that this post is from one of the check-ups.

Here's Sonali Bendre's latest Instagram post:

The comments section of Sonali Bendre's post is filled with "get well soon" messages. Sussanne Khan, who is among Sonali's close friends, wrote: "Sonzyyy you are the most amazing person I have met.... My warrior princess, so proud of you."

After returning to India, Sonali Bendre gradually reintegrated into her usual life. She described returning to work after "major sabbatical" as "surreal." Sonali said: "After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action."

Recently, Sonali Bendre featured on the cover of Vogue magazine and she described her look - an almost bald head and a scar from the surgery - as her "new normal." She added: "If there's a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to 'Find your new normal'. It's very liberating."

Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Major Saab and Duplicate among others.

