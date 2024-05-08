Sonakshi Sinha's Look Test For 'Cruelest Of Them All' - Heeramandi's Rehana

Sonakshi Sinha in Heeramandi (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha, who features in double roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared photos from her look test for the series. The pictures happen to be for Rehana's character, who was the former chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal and Mallikajaan's elder sister. Sonakshi also featured as Rehana's daughter Fareedan in the series. Sonakshi revealed that she put on weight for playing Rehana on screen. Sonakshi captioned the post, "Rehana aapa. Here are some photos from my look test for the cruelest of them all... Rehana. Since I was supposed to be playing my own mother, we wanted to make her slightly different... So I put on some weight and we added a lot more drama with the hair where it was longer and curlier than Fareedan's and with the makeup where we kept it heavy on the eyes, elongated the eyebrows and added freckles... green lenses too." She signed off the post with these words, "Full props to my amazing glam team."

Check out the post here:

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad.