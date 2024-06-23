Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Groom-To-Be Spotted Outside His Bandra Home Ahead Of Ceremony

Zaheer Iqbal spotted outside his Bandra home

Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal are few moments away from getting married on Sunday. Ahead of the big, fat wedding, groom to be Zaheer Iqbal was pictured in Mumbai. The Notebook star was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra as he was leaving his home. The 35-year-old actor was seen dressed in a shirt, jeans and a green cap as he was seen stepping inside his car. The actor was also seen waving at the paparazzi. Take a look at the groom's pictures below:

Ahead of their big, fat celebration, here's a peek into how their day looks like. The festivities scheduled for Sunday will begin with a civil marriage, which will be followed by a celebratory party at a Mumbai restaurant, owned by Shilpa Shetty, reported news agency IANS. "As officially announced by Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, it will be a civil marriage, which will be followed by a celebratory party at the upper-crust Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, on Linking Road, Bandra West," an IANS report stated.

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple started earlier this week. The first leg of festivities included a fam-jam session on Thursday, which was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Friday and a puja at Shatrugan Sinha's house on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Zaheer Iqbal who was with his family, posed with Sonakshi's dad Shatrughan Sinha in Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The actors are frequently pictured together at public events and often post photos from their vacations.